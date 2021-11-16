Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $67.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.54 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $263.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

