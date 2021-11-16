Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $52,740.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

