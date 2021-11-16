Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

