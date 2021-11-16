Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.28 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 610,067 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £24.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.28.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

