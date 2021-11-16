Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the October 14th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

