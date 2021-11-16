OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $3.79 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. OST has a market cap of $3.79 million and $55,289.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.