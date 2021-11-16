Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Shares Down 2.2%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

About Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

