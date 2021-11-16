OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in October

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the October 14th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NHHHF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 639,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,316. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.16.
OTCMKTS:NHHHF Company Profile
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.