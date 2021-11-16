OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in October

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the October 14th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHHHF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 639,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,316. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.16.

OTCMKTS:NHHHF Company Profile

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

