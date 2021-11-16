Oxen Reaches One Day Volume of $81,343.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $81,343.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,818.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.50 or 0.07017074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.46 or 0.00383598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $598.23 or 0.01000077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00402097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00276755 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,941,611 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.