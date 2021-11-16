Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,305 ($30.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,410.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

