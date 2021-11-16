P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.90

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.90 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 48190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

