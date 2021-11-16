Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. 283,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,510,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.