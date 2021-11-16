Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,984.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,847.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2,678.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $533,966,251. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

