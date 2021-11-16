Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00222465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010461 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

