Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00005610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2.24 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

