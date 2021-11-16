PANTHEON X Price Tops $0.0029 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $5,230.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00219421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010502 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

