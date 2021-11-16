Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 24,799 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 194,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $942.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

