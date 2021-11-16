Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 4.83% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $89,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $946,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.82.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

