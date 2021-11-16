Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 22,064 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Hershey worth $95,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Hershey by 103.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $177.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

