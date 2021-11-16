Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 31,549 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 1.52% of Unum Group worth $87,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,099,000 after buying an additional 666,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.