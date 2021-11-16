Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $88.83 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Principal Financial Group worth $88,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.