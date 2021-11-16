Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.35% of ManpowerGroup worth $87,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.7% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of MAN opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

