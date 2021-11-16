Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 238,263 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,263 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Delta Air Lines worth $87,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.