Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 34,475 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Liberty Broadband worth $87,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

LBRDK opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

