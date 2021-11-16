Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 9,009 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $88,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,633.21 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,659.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

