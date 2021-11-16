Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,158. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

