Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $46.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

PLC opened at C$40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.83. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$27.15 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.