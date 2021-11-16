Particl (PART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.38 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Particl has a market cap of $22.38 million and $3,699.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.88 or 0.00577010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,718,919 coins and its circulating supply is 11,694,515 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

