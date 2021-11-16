Patron Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Patron has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $6,353.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00219820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

