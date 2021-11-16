Paul J. Fego Sells 5,135 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.