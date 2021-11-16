PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009,979 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.46% of PAVmed worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,645,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 291,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 574,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 181,898 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 50,606 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAVM opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.02.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. acquired 571,428 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

