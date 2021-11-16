Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.89

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.89 and last traded at $125.81, with a volume of 33082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

