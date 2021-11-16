Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,823 shares of company stock worth $61,115,951. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.79. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

