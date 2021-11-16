Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 129,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

