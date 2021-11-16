PayPie Market Cap Reaches $978,505.89 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $978,505.89 and approximately $353.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 55.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

