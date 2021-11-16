PengolinCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $95,535.00 (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. PengolinCoin has a total market cap of $358,625.69 and $95,535.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PengolinCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

PengolinCoin (CRYPTO:PGO) is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 29,318,745 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

