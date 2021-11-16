Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $142.00.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

