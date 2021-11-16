PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.92

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 314253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

