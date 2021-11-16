Peony Reaches Market Cap of $27.69 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $115,618.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 54,726,412 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

