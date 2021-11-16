Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Acquires 427 Shares

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 427 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $20,773.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

