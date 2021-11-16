Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Acquires 427 Shares

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 427 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $20,773.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
