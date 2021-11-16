PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $813.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $767,621.66 and approximately $813.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.99 or 0.00333302 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

