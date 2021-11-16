Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 16,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 917,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a market cap of $972.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $214,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.