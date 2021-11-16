Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 16,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 917,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.
PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
The company has a market cap of $972.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $214,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
