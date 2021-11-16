Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $51,166.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £511.66 ($668.49) and last traded at £508 ($663.71), with a volume of 3677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £507 ($662.40).

The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £493.01.

In related news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 50 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

