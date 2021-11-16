Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 66,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

