Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,243.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

