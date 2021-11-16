Phantasma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.26 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Phantasma has a market cap of $177.14 million and $5.26 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,844.07 or 0.97687918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.43 or 0.00550207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.