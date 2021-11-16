Phantomx Achieves Market Cap of $348,698.50 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $348,698.50 and approximately $32.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 258.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

