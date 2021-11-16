PHI Token (PHI) Market Capitalization Tops $857,249.43

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $857,249.43 and $2,455.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

