Phore (PHR) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2,856.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,478,721 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

