PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.16

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.16 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.45 ($0.25). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 19.45 ($0.25), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £2.54 million and a PE ratio of 32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.16.

PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.